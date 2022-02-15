Sonoco Products’ (SON) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average is $60.34.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -110.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

