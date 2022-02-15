Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives “Buy” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

SON stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.34.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

