Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of SON stock opened at $56.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.34. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 139,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

