Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Shares of SOI opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.00 million, a P/E ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -381.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Zartler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 255.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 135,976 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 199,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 57,864 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 37,450 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

