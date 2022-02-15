Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Short Interest Update

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DNAB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,802. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNAB. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $80,393,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $15,833,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $6,055,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $5,060,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $5,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

