Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Shares Sold by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAB. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNAB opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

