Snowball (SNOB) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $35,732.00

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000649 BTC on major exchanges. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $35,732.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Snowball has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044182 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.21 or 0.06918344 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,363.19 or 0.99760848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00048642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00048771 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006191 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,488,700 coins and its circulating supply is 5,819,626 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

