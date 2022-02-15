Snowball (SNOB) Hits 1-Day Volume of $35,732.00

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. Snowball has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $35,732.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044182 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.21 or 0.06918344 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,363.19 or 0.99760848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00048642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00048771 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006191 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,488,700 coins and its circulating supply is 5,819,626 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

