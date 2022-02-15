Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) and MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) and MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Snap One shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of MICT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of MICT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Snap One and MICT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap One 0 2 7 0 2.78 MICT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Snap One currently has a consensus price target of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. MICT has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 423.21%. Given MICT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MICT is more favorable than Snap One.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Snap One and MICT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap One $814.11 million 1.91 -$24.88 million N/A N/A MICT $1.17 million 85.00 -$22.97 million N/A N/A

MICT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap One.

Profitability

This table compares Snap One and MICT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap One N/A N/A N/A MICT -87.65% -24.21% -21.08%

Summary

Snap One beats MICT on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

About MICT

MICT, Inc. operates through its subsidiaries, which is focused on the growth and development of the financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serves a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, which areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities. It also involves in the growing telematics and commercial mobile resource management market, with the focus on designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling mobile computing solutions that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions. The company was founded on January 31, 2002 and is headquartered in Montvale, NJ.

