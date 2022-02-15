Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $261.27 Million

Brokerages forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) will report sales of $261.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Snap One’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $263.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $258.70 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap One will report full year sales of $996.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $999.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Snap One.

Get Snap One alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPO opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Snap One has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap One by 855.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Snap One in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Snap One in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap One (SNPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.