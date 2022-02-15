Smaugs NFT (SMG) Price Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for $0.0483 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $168,760.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00044930 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.15 or 0.07066633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,044.15 or 1.00041389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00048307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00049689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars.

