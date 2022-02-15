SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

SLR Senior Investment has decreased its dividend by 14.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ SUNS opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SLR Senior Investment has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $16.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SLR Senior Investment stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SLR Senior Investment as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUNS. TheStreet cut SLR Senior Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

