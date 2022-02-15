Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Update

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,300 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the January 15th total of 277,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDTK. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDTK stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

