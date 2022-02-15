Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Update

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,300 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the January 15th total of 277,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDTK. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDTK stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

