Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $35.26 and a one year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKX. Argus cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Rowe upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

