SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of SRV.UN opened at C$12.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.44. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$4.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.88. The stock has a market cap of C$108.47 million and a PE ratio of 34.08.

In other news, Director Atul Sharma sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.57, for a total value of C$89,227.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,242.28. Insiders sold a total of 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $230,838 over the last three months.

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

