Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Declares Dividend of $0.84

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.842 per share on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of SPXCY opened at $108.90 on Tuesday. Singapore Exchange has a 1-year low of $97.51 and a 1-year high of $133.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.12.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.