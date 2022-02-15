Similarweb (SMWB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Similarweb to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SMWB opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. Similarweb has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Similarweb during the second quarter worth $175,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Similarweb by 2,440.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Similarweb during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMWB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

