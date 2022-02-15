Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Silgan also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.000 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.63. 561,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,178. Silgan has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.
Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.40.
In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $3,083,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $193,102.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,203. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Silgan by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 108.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.
About Silgan
Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.
