Short Interest in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Decreases By 32.8%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 920,600 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the January 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Youdao from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.84.

Get Youdao alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Youdao by 67.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Youdao by 22.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 30.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAO traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.05. 1,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,443. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of -0.71. Youdao has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.