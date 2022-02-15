Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Decreases By 47.5%

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the January 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSEAMERICAN ERC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 96,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,078. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.
