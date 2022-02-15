Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Decreases By 47.5%

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the January 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN ERC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 96,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,078. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 14.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $194,000.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

