Short Interest in WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Rises By 69.1%

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 69.1% from the January 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
OTCMKTS WANSF opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. WANdisco has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $8.98.
WANdisco Company Profile
