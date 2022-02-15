Short Interest in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Expands By 78.3%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,900 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the January 15th total of 167,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

VIGI stock opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $77.68 and a twelve month high of $93.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.60.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $5.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $21.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.38%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.