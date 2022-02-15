Short Interest in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Expands By 78.3%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,900 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the January 15th total of 167,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
VIGI stock opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $77.68 and a twelve month high of $93.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.60.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $5.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $21.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.38%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
