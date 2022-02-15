Short Interest in Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Drops By 31.7%

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of UURAF stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. Ucore Rare Metals has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.

About Ucore Rare Metals

Ucore Rare Metals, Inc engages in the exploration and development of economically viable rare earth element properties. Its projects include Bokan Mountain and Ray Mountain. The company was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

