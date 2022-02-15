Short Interest in Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Drops By 48.0%

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TMICY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of TMICY stock opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. Trend Micro has a 52-week low of $46.39 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average is $55.47.

Trend Micro, Inc engages in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. Its products include security software for home and home offices, small businesses, data center and cloud, network and web, and mobile devices.

