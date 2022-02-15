Short Interest in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Drops By 40.0%

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 42.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 251,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The European Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $62,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The European Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $6,667,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of The European Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EEA traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 50,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,166. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50. The European Equity Fund has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $12.00.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.464 per share. This is an increase from The European Equity Fund’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

