Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Increases By 152.6%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 152.6% from the January 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSE:EMF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 16,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,270. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.02.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.4051 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
