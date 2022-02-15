Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Increases By 152.6%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 152.6% from the January 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE:EMF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 16,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,270. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.02.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.4051 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 58,245 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.