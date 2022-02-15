Short Interest in Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) Declines By 57.4%

Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the January 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SSBK opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06. Southern States Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern States Bancshares will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern States Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSBK. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

