Short Interest in SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVR) Declines By 41.3%

SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of SilverSPAC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. 48,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,593. SilverSPAC has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverSPAC in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of SilverSPAC in the fourth quarter worth about $977,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC during the 4th quarter worth about $1,334,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SilverSPAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,067,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in SilverSPAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,063,000.

SILVERspac Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. SILVERspac Inc is based in New York.

