Short Interest in SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Drops By 50.0%

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SCIA traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.25. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,563. SCI Engineered Materials has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.41.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 million during the quarter.

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. Its products include sputtering targets, evaporation materials, datasheets, ceramic powders and substrates. The firm’s services include vacuum hot pressing, machining, and bonding.

