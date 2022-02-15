Short Interest in Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Increases By 100.0%

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 763 ($10.32) to GBX 680 ($9.20) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.51) to GBX 768 ($10.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.58) to GBX 540 ($7.31) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Mail has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.30.

OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

