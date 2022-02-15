Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Decreases By 42.9%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PRDSY stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. 757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721. Prada has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Prada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Prada from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.70.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

