Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Drops By 62.5%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbia Advance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Orbia Advance stock remained flat at $$5.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Orbia Advance has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

