Short Interest in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Grows By 124.9%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,900 shares, a growth of 124.9% from the January 15th total of 130,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 25,578 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 94,390 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 461.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 78,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $105.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.
About Oncolytics Biotech
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.
