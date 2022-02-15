Short Interest in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Drops By 33.3%

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOM. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 114.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

