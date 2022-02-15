Short Interest in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Decreases By 41.2%

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the January 15th total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NTIP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. 51,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,126. The firm has a market cap of $68.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.23. Network-1 Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

Get Network-1 Technologies alerts:

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Network-1 Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Network-1 Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 28,098 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.