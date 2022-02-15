Short Interest in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Decreases By 41.2%

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the January 15th total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NTIP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. 51,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,126. The firm has a market cap of $68.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.23. Network-1 Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.15.
Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter.
About Network-1 Technologies
Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Network-1 Technologies (NTIP)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.