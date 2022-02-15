Short Interest in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Rises By 73.1%

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,700 shares, a growth of 73.1% from the January 15th total of 216,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.94, for a total transaction of $1,687,502.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total value of $5,496,265.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,749 shares of company stock valued at $57,317,970 over the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Morningstar by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Morningstar by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Morningstar by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN opened at $277.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.49 and a 200-day moving average of $293.54. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $350.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

