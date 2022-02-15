Short Interest in Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Declines By 35.5%

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the January 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

MNGPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 260 ($3.52) to GBX 285 ($3.86) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

MNGPF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.63. 1,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,915. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. Man Group has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $3.23.

Man Group Plc operates as a holding company. It provides investment management services. The company was founded in 1783 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

