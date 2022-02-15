Short Interest in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Increases By 133.3%

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLVF. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,134,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLVF opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $124.01 million, a PE ratio of -1,627.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Malvern Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

