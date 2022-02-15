Short Interest in M3 Brigade Acquisition III Corp (NYSE:MBSC) Declines By 45.5%

M3 Brigade Acquisition III Corp (NYSE:MBSC) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MBSC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.92. 55,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,975. M3 Brigade Acquisition III has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in M3 Brigade Acquisition III stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M3 Brigade Acquisition III Corp (NYSE:MBSC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of M3 Brigade Acquisition III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. is based in New York.

