Short Interest in Legato Merger Corp II (NASDAQ:LGTOU) Decreases By 50.0%

Legato Merger Corp II (NASDAQ:LGTOU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Legato Merger Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at $5,015,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at $4,482,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,000.
Shares of NASDAQ LGTOU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 926 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,568. Legato Merger Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05.
