Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Rises By 68.2%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the January 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 496,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KKPNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:KKPNY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 105,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,475. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $3.57.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

