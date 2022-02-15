Short Interest in Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Increases By 100.0%

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS KTYCF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610. Kits Eyecare has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63.

KTYCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Kits Eyecare from C$7.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. decreased their price target on shares of Kits Eyecare from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company provides contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames; and online eyewear fitting, virtual try-on, pupillary distance measurement, and an integrated online vision test services under the KITS brand through its websites and mobile platform.

