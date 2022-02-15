Short Interest in Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Declines By 39.3%

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

KKOYY stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700. Kesko Oyj has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68.

Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods.

