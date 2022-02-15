Short Interest in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Increases By 111.8%

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $76.56 on Tuesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

