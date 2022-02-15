Short Interest in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Drops By 35.2%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the January 15th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

NASDAQ:PGJ traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $35.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,924. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $85.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.44.

