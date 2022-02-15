Short Interest in Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Expands By 100.0%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRGLY. Bank of America raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Hargreaves Lansdown to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,460 ($19.76) to GBX 1,315 ($17.79) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $676.50.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

OTCMKTS:HRGLY remained flat at $$37.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 347. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.29.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.