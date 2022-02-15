Short Interest in Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Increases By 66.7%

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HRBR stock remained flat at $$2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. 41,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,766. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Harbor Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Harbor Diversified had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 76.52%. The business had revenue of $71.89 million during the quarter.

Harbor Diversified, Inc is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of diseases related to aging. The firm focuses on two clinical development products, Apoptone and Triolex. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI.

