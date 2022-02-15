Short Interest in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Increases By 166.7%

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GYRO opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02. Gyrodyne has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gyrodyne by 7.1% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Gyrodyne by 17.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Gyrodyne by 23.9% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 94,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the period.

Gyrodyne LLC engages in the investment and the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolios of medical office; industrial and development; and residential properties. Its properties include Flowerfield, Port Jefferson Professional Park, Courtland Medical Center, and Grove. The company was founded by Peter James Papadakos in 1946 and is headquartered in St.

