Short Interest in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Decreases By 71.8%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the January 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:GXTG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.39. 9,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,484. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.80. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $58.79.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.
