Short Interest in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Decreases By 71.8%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the January 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:GXTG traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.39. 9,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,484. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.80. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $58.79.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 272,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 1,001.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 146,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 133,375 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 120,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 56,033 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 46,765 shares in the last quarter.

