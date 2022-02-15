Short Interest in FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Drops By 37.3%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,900 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the January 15th total of 656,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of FSD Pharma stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,596. FSD Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.09.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

FSD Pharma, Inc is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the end cannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system.

